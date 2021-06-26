A Kerala businesswoman was finally able to heave a sigh of relief after the police gave her a clean chit in a drugs case after she was entrapped by her former friend for refusing to his marriage proposal.

One of the foremost faces of women entrepreneurs in the state was proposed by the CEO of a leading hospital in Kerala. What followed can be stuff of an OTT potboiler.

It was on January 21, when Sobha Viswanath of ‘Weavers Village’ who deals in handloom materials and works closely with the weavers community, got a shock when a police team arrived at her office and happened to recover about 480 grams of ganja.

She was taken away by the police but secured station bail. Deeply upset by what had happened the leading name in state business ventures, Viswanath, approached Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a complaint that she was trapped and wanted to find out who was behind it.

The Crime Branch police soon began a probe and found that it was a conspiracy hatched by three people, her family friend Harish Haridas and two of her former employees — Vivek Raj and a another woman.

Speaking to IANS, Viswanath said it was a huge shock to her and she wanted to clear her name and now the truth has come out and the police have cleared her of all charges.

“Harish was our family friend and I rejected his proposal and that is what would have made him angry. He along with my former two employees made the plan to trap me. Vivek has already been arrested by the police and he is out on bail. Harish has a UK passport and he has now sought anticipatory bail. We want to know the truth on how this happened,” said Viswanath.

Educated in the UK, Harish, is also the CEO of a leading hospital here.

