HEALTHINDIA

Kerala woman’s 5-year ordeal ends after scissors removed from stomach

NewsWire
0
0

Harshina, a Kerala home maker in her thirties hailing from Kozhikode, is breathing easy after five long years after a 11 cms long scissors was removed from her stomach.

Her troubles, according to her own admission, began when she came for her third delivery to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017.

“It was on November 30, 2017 that I underwent a caesarean. Following that I used to have recurring pain in my stomach. Despite numerous consultations and checkups my pain failed to subside. Finally when I found the pain unbearable I again visited a hospital and when a CT scan was conducted, I was told that a metal object was in my stomach. Later I was told it was a scissor,” said Harshina.

She got admitted to the same hospital where this medical lapse took place and after a surgery the scissor was removed.

She has now complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George about the agony that she had to undergo due to medical negligence.

20221008-203801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Countries from Mediterranean region agree to cooperate to tackle food challenges

    Minister seeks mandatory screening of infants for various ailments

    US sanctions detrimental to Iran’s healthcare system: Envoy

    Telangana to launch citizens’ health profile project on pilot basis