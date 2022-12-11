INDIA

Kerala: Youth Congress Kannur district committee passes resolution supporting Tharoor

The Youth Congress Kannur district committee has passed a resolution favouring Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram and senior Congress leader. This follows criticisms from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and many District Congress Committees against Tharoor attending public programmes allegedly without informing the DCCs.

The Youth Congress Kannur district Committee in the resolution at an ongoing political study camp of the organisation passed a resolution stating that leaders like Tharoor need not be ostracised. It also said that Tharoor is a leader who has a support base cutting across party lines and the future of Congress in Kerala is interwoven with the presence of leaders like Tharoor.

The resolution also said that the ‘Uncle Syndrome’ of senior Congress leaders should be removed from their minds for the advancement of the party in the state.

The resolution was moved by the Youth Congress, Kannur district Vice President, K.P. Rahul, and it was welcomed wholeheartedly by the camp.

The Youth Congress state Vice President Rijil Makkutti who is considered closely associated with Tharoor is present in the camp full-time as this is their home district. The Youth Congress Kerala state president, Shafi Parambil MLA inaugurated the camp at Kannur.

