A 29-year-old Kerala youth, who arrived here from Qatar with his Russian female friend, has been remanded to judicial custody for “tormenting” her, police said on Saturday.

An official attached to the Koorachundu Police station in Kozhikode said that the youth named Aghil, an engineer by profession working in Qatar, had arrived with his female friend last week to his home near Koorachundu.

“Then things went haywire and differences cropped between the two and the woman allegedly jumped from the first floor of his house a few days back and suffered injuries. Now she is convalescing at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

“A packet of ganja has been recovered from the youth’s house and the police probe is continuing,” added the official.

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that in a fit of rage, Aghil is believed to have torn the passport of his friend.

The Russian Consulate officials have started taking steps to repatriate the Russian woman back to her country, from where she reached Qatar before arriving in Kerala with Aghil.

With the help of an interlocutor, the Police have been interacting with the woman and preparing their chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Women’s Commission has also sought a report from the Koorachundu Police station.

