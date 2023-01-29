DIASPORAINDIA

Kerala youth stabbed to death in Poland

A youth from Kerala, working in Poland, was stabbed to death there on Sunday, as per his family.

Working in Poland for the past five months as a supervisor in a private firm, Suraj, 23, from Ollur (Thrissur), was stabbed to death by a group of Georgians following an altercation. Four youths from Kerala who were with Suraj were also injured during the attack.

The Indian embassy in Warsaw has confirmed the death of Suraj, according to his family members.

Recently, Ibrahim Sherif, a youth from Kerala’s Palakkad, was found dead in an apartment in Poland. The body of the youth, working in a private bank as an IT engineer, was found after there was no information from him since January 24.

The Polish police have communicated to the Indian embassy that Emil, the house owner of Sherif, had killed him and that he was arrested. However, Sherif’s relatives told IANS that there was no official confirmation on the motive behind his killing.

20230129-194603

