Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 51K mark

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (IANS) Kerala’s Covid-19 tally reached 51,951 on Thursday with a record 1,968 new cases, the health department said in a statement.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, who is currently in isolation like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six other ministers, said that at present there are 18,123 people who are positive, while 33,828 have been cured of the disease.

The total number of tests done on Thursday was 37,010.

“Of the 1,968 cases on Thursday, 1,739 were local infectees. Thiruvananthapuram saw 429 cases of which 394 were local infectees,” said Shailaja.

She said currently there are 1,73,189 people under observation at various places which includes 14,646 people in hospitals. The state has 585 hotspots .

