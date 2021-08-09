The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala continues to hover around 13 per cent, though the number of new Covid cases on Monday was 13,049, after 98,640 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Monday’s figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less, compared to other days.

The statement also said that there were 1,69,512 active cases after 20,004 people turned negative.

There were 105 Covid deaths reported taking the death toll to 17,852.

Malappuram district, which has been recording the highest number of daily cases, continued to be in the lead with 2,052 people turning positive followed by Thrissur with 1,762.

–IANS

sg/vd