ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kerala’s first International Music Festival at Kovalam from Nov 9

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala’s first international Indie music festival will be held from November 9 to 13 at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village located at the famed Kovalam beach here.

In all, 14 leading bands from India will perform at the music festival and includes seven leading bands and singers from outside the country.

Among the leading lights who will perform include bands and singers like rock music legend Eric Clapton’s nephew Wil Johns from UK, popular American hard rock singer Sami Chohfi, another British band Rane, Lyia Meta from Malaysia, Anslom from Papua New Guinea, Rudra from Singapore and Roc Flowers from Italy.

The International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) is organised in association with Lazie Indie Magazine, an international publication on Indie music.

Indie music is music in which music bands compose their own songs, record music and perform with well-equipped instruments, sound and light systems.

AIIMF is the country’s first and foremost festival in this field.

Among the participating Indian bands are Mumbai’s Sherise, RCliff, When Chai Met Toast, Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s Agam, Skreen 6, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Oorali, Job Kurian, Chaos, Lazie J, Chandana Rajesh, Thamarassey Churam, Inner Sanctum and Devan Ekambaram.

T.U. Sreeprasad, of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village said this culture, which is popular all over the world, is in its infancy in the country and IIMF is designed to nurture it and impart international standards which can be very beneficial for tourism development, cultural diversification and entertainment industry.

20221103-122406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meeting between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mahesh Babu sparks speculation

    Kiara Advani’s take on modern relationships ahead of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ release

    Ajay Devgn: “We’ve had a lot of fun, you all can’t!”

    Kangana urges all to get vaccinated for Covid-19