INDIA

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express completes second trial run

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train completed its second trial run on Wednesday from here to Kasaragod in 7 hours and 50 minutes, an official said.

The train, which departed Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 a.m., arrived at Kasaragod at 1.10 p.m. The first trial run of the train was conducted on Monday from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced that the Vande Bharat Express will be extended till Kasaragod, instead of ending at Kannur. The decision to extend the service was taken following requests from BJP and Congress leaders.

The train was welcomed at Kasaragod station by several people, including Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who also had requested for the train service to be extended till Kasaragod.

The first stop was at Kollam, followed by Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, took to his Twitter handle and said, “Recalling my tweets of fourteen months ago suggesting #VandeBharat trains for Kerala. Delighted that @AshwiniVaishnaw has done just that. Looking forward to attending @narendramodi’s flagging off of the first train from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. Progress must be beyond politics.”

20230419-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    L&T fined for violating ban on construction activity in Delhi

    Govt focussing on empowerment of small farmers: PM

    Ex-KLO members to handle police band at RD parade in Bengal...

    BJP legislators skip Jyoti Basu memorial event in Bengal Assembly