Kerala’s ‘free’ special school to open on Dec 3

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) A month from now, Kerala’s premier state of the art special school for children, set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore will open, near here.

The biggest highlight of the institution would be, those who wish to pay for the services can do and those who do not want to pay, need not do so.

This facility has been set up on the lines of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University of the United States.

Speaking to IANS, Faizal Khan managing director, NIMS Hospital, said their state of the art NIMS Spectrum, a comprehensive rehabilitation services for the differently abled children will open on December 3, which is the International Day of Disabled Persons.

“7000 square feet of space at the ground floor has been set aside from their present 350 bed hospital, where about 80 children can be accommodated in a day for various therapies. Fourteen different departments would be there for such children to be looked into by 100 professionally trained staff,” said Khan.

“All will be handed over a bill. Those who wish to pay can pay in full or in parts, and if anyone does not wish to pay, that will also be accepted. Moreover, this centre will not accept any charity, donation or grants from any quarters, instead will function from the revenue generated from their other establishments,” added Khan.

The various departments that will be there to look after the well-being of the special children include therapies in child development, behavioural, speech, audiology, occupational, autistic, to name a few.

The centre will be headed by one of the leading expert and former vice chancellor of the Kerala Health University M.K.C.Nair.

He also said that on December 3, their hospital will become a fully disabled friendly one.

–IANS

sg/skp/