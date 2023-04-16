INDIALIFESTYLE

Keralite dies in cross fire in Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

In the shootout between the paramilitary forces and the armed forces in Sudan, a man from Kerala died. The deceased is Albert Augustine of Alakkode in Kannur district of Kerala.

He was an ex-serviceman and was working in Khartoum in Sudan for the past few years as a supervisor in Dal group, a private company.

Albert Augustine’s father Augustine told IANS that his son died in cross fire between the paramilitary forces of Sudan and the armed forces. He said that Albert was killed while he was on a telephone call.

20230416-143002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 more held in Biocon Biologics injection bribery case

    States asked to speed fund utilisation for new medical colleges

    PParvati idol, stolen from TN over 50 years ago, to New...

    Army sets up 100-bed Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru