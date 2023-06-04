A Keralite nurse working in Abu Dhabi has won the Big Ticket draw of Abu Dhabi of 20 million UAE dirhams (around Rs 45 crore).

Lovelmol Achama won the Big Ticket draw on Saturday. She has been working in Abu Dhabi for the past 21 years with her family.

She said that her husband used to take Big Tickets from Abu Dhabi International Airport every month.

The Malayali nurse said that she would share a portion of the prize money with her family and the balance will be divided between charity and education of her children.

Four other Keralites have also won other draws held on Saturday. Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, is home to a huge expat Keralite population for the past five decades.

IANS

