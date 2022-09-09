INDIA

Keralites gulp down liquor worth Rs 624 crores

NewsWire
0
0

The week leading to the first day of Onam saw a record sale of liquor in Kerala to the tune of Rs 624 crores, up from Rs 529 crores in 2021.

According to the sole wholesaler of liquor in the state, Kerala State Beverages Corporation, the figures came out on Friday for a week which ended with the first day of Onam which was on Wednesday.

Incidentally, four retail outlets at Kollam, Iranjalakuda, Chertalai and Payyannur all belonging to the KSBC saw sales of over Rupees one crore, and the Kollam unit came first with sales of Rs 1.06 crores.

Studies on consumption of liquor in Kerala reveal that around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.

Around five lakh people consume liquor daily. Of this, around 83,851 people including 1043 women are addicted to alcohol.

Taxes from sales of liquor is one of the highest revenue earner for the state exchequer.

20220909-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha: Congress ‘army’ to expose BJP govt’s failures in public

    ‘Protests to continue, farmers will install generators in summer’

    Time to envision what we want to achieve in next 25...

    Dalit youth thrashed by upper caste men, FIR lodged