The week leading to the first day of Onam saw a record sale of liquor in Kerala to the tune of Rs 624 crores, up from Rs 529 crores in 2021.

According to the sole wholesaler of liquor in the state, Kerala State Beverages Corporation, the figures came out on Friday for a week which ended with the first day of Onam which was on Wednesday.

Incidentally, four retail outlets at Kollam, Iranjalakuda, Chertalai and Payyannur all belonging to the KSBC saw sales of over Rupees one crore, and the Kollam unit came first with sales of Rs 1.06 crores.

Studies on consumption of liquor in Kerala reveal that around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.

Around five lakh people consume liquor daily. Of this, around 83,851 people including 1043 women are addicted to alcohol.

Taxes from sales of liquor is one of the highest revenue earner for the state exchequer.

