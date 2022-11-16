ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Kerry Washington once stored her breast milk in White House fridge

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kerry Washington once stored her breast milk in the White House fridge.

The 45-year-old actress, who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha and has daughter, Isabelle, eight and five-year-old son Caleb with him, was visiting the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States for a party celebrating the run of Barack Obama in 2016.

Speaking on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, she said: “I don’t know what time I left. I was nursing at the time and I remember I brought my pump with me just in case. And thank God I did because at 2 a.m., I was like, ‘Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?’. I was not ready to leave that party! So I pumped it in the closet and then put it in the fridge at the White House!”

The former ‘American Idol’ star, who was also in attendance at the party, quipped to Washington that her baby had got some “special milk” and justified that they had to stay so late because it was the “last hurrah” before Donald Trump took over the position of US leader, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Earlier this year, the ‘Scandal’ star explained that being a “girl mom” enabled her to think of women’s issues differently and made her want to “do better” for the next generation of females.

She said: “I do think being a ‘girl mom,’ makes you think about these issues in a different way. They just make me want to do more and better and be there for them.

20221116-153204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada actor Diganth suffers injury during vacation in Goa

    Prateik Babbar wants to do justice to Smita Patil’s legacy

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ lights up Times Square tower in NY

    Pratik Sehajpal lands a role in ‘Naagin 6’, thanks Ekta