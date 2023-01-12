ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to star in Tyler Perry’s WWII drama ‘Six Triple Eight’

Filmmaker Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film ‘Six Triple Eight’ has lined up an all-star cast, led by Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey.

Washington will also executive produce the film, which tells the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion, reports ‘Variety’.

Starring alongside Washington and Winfrey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeante Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin, along with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon.

In addition to directing and producing the film, Perry also wrote the screenplay, based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media about the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, made up of 855 Black women.

When these women joined the war effort, they were given the herculean task of sorting through and delivering the three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

For nearly 75 years, their story has been kept out of history books and away from the national spotlight. But, on March 14, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honour.

“Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale’. The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.”

