A one-line tweet by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has created a furore across political circles in the state.

Maurya on Sunday tweeted: “The organisation is bigger than the government.”

Though, the tweet did not refer to any particular event, it set off speculations since the Uttar Pradesh Minister had recently met BJP National President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

The tweet comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh BJP is waiting for a new state party President.

“It appears from the tweet that Maurya has been shortlisted for the post and this is his way of telling his supporters,” a party functionary said.

An influential OBC leader, Maurya had served as the Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He was recently appointed the the BJP legislature party leader in the Legislative Council in place of Swatantra Dev Singh.

Singh, a Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, had earlier resigned from the post of the state BJP Chief.

A senior Minister in the Yogi government, however, felt that such tweets were uncalled for and only served to create confusion in party ranks.

“Everyone knows that the organisation is supreme and there was no need to underline the fact at this time,” he said.

Despite repeated efforts, Maurya could not be contacted for comments.

