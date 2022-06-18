Actor Keshav Uppal, who was seen in ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ series, is now a part of crime-thriller ‘Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene’

Directed by Ankush Bhatt and Randeep Shantaram Mahadik, the 20-episode series also stars Mohit Malik, Sanaya Irani, Neha Khan, Amitabh Ghanekar and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Talking about the kind of responses he is receiving for his role he says: “Everyone who has been watching the show has found my character very likable and I’ve had fans message me on instagram telling me that they particularly wait for my comic moments in the show. So, overall the response is very positive and people are looking forward to the show every weekend.”

Sharing about the working experience with Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani he says: “As both of them are experienced I learned a lot from them. Whenever I had free time on set, I used to ask them stories about their journey in the industry because I believe there’s always something to learn from someone else’s story.”

On how ‘Cyber Vaar’ is different from other conventional thriller he says: “‘Cyber Vaar’ is focused on topical issues. Cyber crime is very common these days and there’s something about it in the news almost everyday. So the way ‘Cyber Vaar’ is creating awareness, it is something new and completely different from other hindi shows.”

Sharing about his future aspirations and upcoming projects he adds: “I would really love to do a romantic film or web show because thats one of the genres I really liked growing up.”

“The ultimate target is to be a Karan Johar hero. I’ve done a cameo in a webseries called Cold Mess which will be releasing in the next few months. Apart from that, I’ve signed another web show for which I’ll start shooting in July.”

‘Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene’ is streaming on Voot.

