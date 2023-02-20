INDIA

Ketamine, charas valued at Rs 25 lakh seized in Goa

Goa police on Monday seized Ketamine and charas valued at Rs 25 lakh and arrested a man for illegal possession of these drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, informed that the raid was conducted by Anjuna police on Monday evening.

“We had received information that a man had stored drugs for supply purpose at a villa in Siolim (in North Goa). A search was conducted during which 475 Ketamine vials of the total quantity of 4.7 litre along with 270 gm charas were found hidden in the house,” Dalvi said, adding that the seized contraband is valued at Rs 25 lakh.

“The accused person has been identified as Jayrajsingh Kiritsinh Chavda (33), a native of Ahmedabad,” he said.

