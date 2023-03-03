INDIALIFESTYLE

Keventers Scoops Award from PETA India

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) As a result of the majority of Indians suffering from gastric ailments due to a cow’s milk allergy, and other health concerns, as well as growing awareness of animal welfare and environmental issues, the Indian market for vegan (non-dairy) milk, ice creams, yogurts, and other such products is projected to reach US$ 175.36 million by the financial year 2027.

A Credit Suisse Research Institute survey revealed that Gen Z and millennial consumers in the country are more likely to buy sustainable items, which explains why a growing number of businesses in India are responding with vegan goods.

The classic milkshake brand, Keventers, established in 1925, has just been awarded a Best Vegan Ice Cream award by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India for its exciting tasty, new vegan scoops made from coconut milk.

The company, responding to modern tastes, and the increased interest in and demand for vegan foods, recently launched its first-ever chocolate- and strawberry-flavoured, 100 per cent plant-based scoops.

“Each dairy-free scoop is rich, creamy, and delicious,” says PETA India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja “Whether someone is lactose intolerant, as three out of every four Indians are, or vegan for animals, or the environment, or their health, now they can enjoy Keventers, too!”

“Keventers values innovation and creativity, and so we’re delighted that we have impressed PETA India with our very first range of Vegan Scoops,” says Founder and CEO Agastya Dalmia. “As the market for vegan food grows, Keventers is meeting the demand and delivering the top-notch quality our customers love. The new range will be available at selected Keventers stores across India.”

