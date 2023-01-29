ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kevin Bacon is ‘waiting for a call’ regarding ‘Tremors’ theatrical sequel

American actor Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new ‘Tremors’ sequel.

His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented, reports People magazine.

Not only is it the only movie of his that he’s watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 ‘Esquire’ profile. He recently rehashed his admiration for ‘Tremors’ once again when a fan asked him about making a follow-up to the cult classic.

As per People, after a Twitter user recently wrote that the latest ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer makes him “really want to see a new ‘Tremors’ movie that isn’t direct to DVD,” Bacon weighed in for fans.

“I’m just waiting for the call,” he wrote with an appropriately placed worm emoji. The comment comes nearly 33 years after the Ron Underwood-directed movie first won over fans with a stacked cast, featuring Bacon, the late Fred Ward and Reba McEntire, among others. It took place in the town of Perfection, Nevada, where residents tried to defend themselves against underground worm-like creatures.

The movie spawned several direct-to-video sequels with most of the main cast, including ‘Tremors 2: Aftershocks’, ‘Tremors 3: Back to Perfection’, ‘Tremors 4: The Legend Begins’, ‘Tremors 5: Bloodlines’, ‘Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’, and 2020’s ‘Tremors: Shrieker Island’.

Still, he’s been vocal about the future of the franchise and told ‘Esquire’ in 2021 that Universal approached him about making more of the films years ago, although they would’ve been direct-to-video. While he passed at the time, he hoped to rekindle his relationship with the franchise around 2015.

