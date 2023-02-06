ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kevin Costner delivers moving tribute to Whitney and her real ‘bodyguard’

Kevin Costner honoured music executive Clive Davis, thanking him for providing guidance to pop star Whitney Houston since their collaboration on 1992’s hit film ‘The Bodyguard’ and shepherding its hit song ‘I Will Always Love You’, reports ‘Variety’.

Costner’s speech for Davis — delivered at the music executive’s much-awaited annual pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday evening (U.S. Pacific Time) — touched on his long, storied career and the pair’s personal relationship.

The tribute carried particular weight in the room, according to ‘Variety’, as Houston died on the night of Davis’s pre-Grammys gala in 2012.

“Neither one of us in the end could protect your beloved Whitney, but your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend,” Costner said. “You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive.”

Later in the evening, Jennifer Hudson also paid respects to Houston, giving a stirring performance of the singer’s ‘Greatest Love of All’.

