Kevin Costner’s dogs ‘are mean as hell’

Actor Kevin Costner says he has dogs that are mean as hell and get him into trouble.

“I have rascal dogs, I have dogs who are mean as hell and get me in as much trouble as I could possibly get and then you end up having a dog of a lifetime. Out of all the dogs I had, 8 or 9 dogs and his name is Wyatt and my daughter coined the phrase for me which is a dog of a lifetime,” Costner said.

“I think a lot of pet owners have one, I think they love them all but a lot of times you can identify one that somehow did the impossible,” he added.

The actor continued: “There is one dog out of all my dog that stood out to me and I love them all but there is one dog and it’s a once in a lifetime and Enzo (from ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain‘) is a once in a lifetime dog… There is a loss that comes when loving someone so much and I just think the unique bond that is there with the animal, is that those eyes never stop talking to you and you never hear a voice come out of it. Yet you continue to talk to that animal, continue to love that animal till his/her last breath.”

In “The Art Of Racing In The Rain”, Costner has lent his voice to the role of a dog named Enzo. The film follows Denny Swift, a race car driver and customer representative in a car dealership, and his dog, Enzo, who believes in the legend that a dog can be reincarnated in his next life as a human. The film will soon air in India on Star Movies.