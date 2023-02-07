ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kevin Costner may not continue in ‘Yellowstone’; McConaughey in talks for a role

NewsWire
0
0

Kevin Costner’s time with the hit Paramount series ‘Yellowstone’ could be coming to an end.

‘Variety’ quoting sources reports that Costner could potentially exit the series on which he has played John Dutton since its launch in 2018.

The issue seems to be Costner’s shooting schedule, with the actor being available for fewer days as the show has progressed. Sources also say discussions are underway for a new expansion of the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise that would feature several characters from the mothership show, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement quoted by ‘Variety’.

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan,” the spokesperson added, “we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reps for Costner and McConaughey did not immediately respond to requests from ‘Variety’ for comment.

‘Yellowstone’ has proven to be one of the most popular shows on television during its run, with the show drawing massive ratings for Paramount Network each season. It led to Paramount signing a sizable overall deal with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who has since expanded the franchise with the prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923’, the latter of which is currently airing its first season on Paramount+ with a second season already ordered.

Sheridan has also been at work on a new spinoff centred on the historic 6666 ranch in Texas.

20230207-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Robert De Niro to share screen with himself in gangster drama...

    Jane Fonda says JLo helped resurrect her acting career

    Like fine wine: Demi Moore’s determined to stay ‘sexy’ as she...

    Rihanna ‘loves being a mom’ and is ‘obsessed’ with her 8-month-old