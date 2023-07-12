Actor Kevin Costner, as he divorces Christine Baumgartner, has been ordered to pay more than double of his proposed amount of child support to his estranged wife.

According to FemaleFirst: “The ‘Yellowstone’ actor, 68, has been fighting his 49-year-old ex Christine Baumgartner’s demands for a fortune in monthly maintenance, but court documents have now shown Judge Thomas Anderle ruled on Tuesday (11.07.23) he must pay the handbag designer $129,755 per month to support the three children they have together – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace.”

“Papers obtained by Fox News also show the judge ordered Kevin to pay $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic accountancy costs.”

The couple who has been married for 18 years filed for divorce back in May, citing “irreconcilable differences” and will each be required to pay half the amount of their children’s living costs such as health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities, according to the court papers.

As reported by FemaleFirst, Christine had initially requested a sum of $248,000 per month for child support along with an undisclosed sum of spousal support which was previously agreed upon in the former couple’s premarital agreement.

The ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ actor had claimed a “reasonable” amount of child support for Christine would be $51,940 a month – which is what he is currently paying. Furthermore, Costner is also fighting to get his estranged wife out of their $145 million beachfront compound in the next two days.

He said in court papers he “respectfully requests” his former partner “vacate his separate property residence” in Santa Barbara, California “forthwith” and “no later than July 13, 2023.”

Costner then also cited a premarital agreement which they both signed in 2004 which stated she would leave their marital home within 30 days if a separation ever happened.

The agreement also states that Kevin would be required to set her up at a separate $1.2 million property if a split occurred.

Kevin alleged in June that his ex was refusing to move out of the California home and was trying to force him agree to “various financial demands” before leaving.

Christine hit back in response saying that her ex-husband had “no legal basis” to kick her out, despite their premarital agreement.

