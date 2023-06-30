Los Angeles, June 30 (IANS) Actor Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner fled Los Angeles with two of their three children as the exes continue to duke it out in court.

The handbag designer, 49, was photographed getting dropped off at Los Angeles airport, just hours after Costner, 68, accused her of seeking nearly $250,000 in monthly child support payments to pay for her plastic surgery, reports ‘Page Six’.

Baumgartner, who arrived at the airport with a white carry-on suitcase and cup of coffee, wore a floral blouse and black pants.

As per ‘Page Six’, kids Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, came prepared for the long travel day wearing grey sweatshirts and pajama pants.

Amid the pair’s bitter divorce, she has been refusing to leave Costner’s $145 million mansion – despite their long-standing prenup agreement stipulating that she had 30 days to vacate their home after she filed for divorce on May 1.

However, she recently agreed to move out of the estate under one condition: more money.

According to court documents obtained by ‘Radar Online’, Baumgartner said she will vacate the home by the end of August as long as the ‘Yellowstone’ star pays his yet-to-determined court-ordered support.

Costner, who also shares 16-year-old Cayden Wyatt with Baumgartner, has allegedly already given his ex over $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations.

In her filing, the mother of three claimed that the actor wants her to move out without an agreed-upon “financial plan in place.” She noted that it would be unfair to their kids to have to move multiple times if she ends up in a rental she cannot afford.

However, in court documents obtained by ‘Page Six’, Costner alleged that his estranged wife actually wants the money for herself, not their children.

Costner, who has a reported net worth of $250 million, claimed his forensic accountant discovered that she was secretly spending more than $100,000 on cosmetic surgery procedures, in addition to thousands of dollars on boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals and more.