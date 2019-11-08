Kevin Hart faces several hardships during recovery from car accident

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who suffered spinal fractures in a major car crash three months ago, has opened up about the hardships he faced during his recovery, including how he felt needing a helper to use the toilet.

On his show “Straight From The Hart”, he said: “It is the most humbling thing in the world. You really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.”

Hart was a passenger in his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off Mulholland Highway and careened into a ditch in Malibu Hills, California, authorities said of the incident, reports dailyamail.co.uk.

The vehicle was being driven at the time by Jared Black, 28, the fiance of Rebecca Broxterman, 31, who is the personal trainer of his wife Eniko Parrish, 35.

“To move is a Goddamn event,” Hart said, recalling one instance in which he was awakened by the severe urge to defecate early in the morning while he was hospitalised.

“In my mind, I’m gonna f***ing s*** out my mouth – it’s trying to come out,” he added.

Hart said he “sat up out that bed like the Goddamn Undertaker,”, referring to a fast sit-up move from the WWE wrestler.

“My stomach felt like somebody lit dynamite and threw it in my f***ing stomach and ran,” he continued.

–IANS

sim/rt