Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt on the longest running medical drama on TV, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has added himself to the list of millions of fans who want actor Sandra Oh (who played Dr. Cristina Yang) on the show, to make a comeback.

McKidd, 48, made the comment about her wanting Oh to come back during the celebration of the Tv show’s 400th episode celebration that happened on May 5 in Hollywood.

McKidd, reportedly told ‘PEOPLE’, “I would love — and I always say it — I would love Sandra Oh to come back.”

He further added, “I don’t think she will. She keeps saying she won’t. Every time I see her, I’m always needling her, going, ‘Come on, come on. Just one.’ Maybe one day she’ll say yes. I’m always working on her.”

Kevin further spoke about her acting talent as well as her drive to keep moving forward and said, “I think there’s a way to get her to do one more. She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it’s not because of any bad feeling, it’s just she’s moved on.”

Kevin, who has played the role of Owen Hunt since 2008 and also played love interest to Sandra Oh’s Dr. Yang said that he is close to Oh. Speaking about their closeness, he said, “We’re also really good friends,” and as a joke added, “So Sandra, I’m coming for you.”

Sandra Oh’s outstanding portrayal as the skilled surgeon on the show won her a Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe. She exited the show in its tenth season in 2013. Last year Oh opened up about the aftermath of doing the show and stated that as one of the reasons she doesn’t see herself reprising the role of Dr. Cristina Yang.

In an interview with Willie Geist on ‘Sunday TODAY’, Oh said, “To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. The reason why I’m saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. And so, when one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real.” She said she managed to cope with the many changes that came from being on the show with therapy. “I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self,” she said and added, “You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times, that’s by saying no.”