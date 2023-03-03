SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Kevin Pietersen shares picture of ‘firm handshake’ with PM Narendra Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is India for Raisina Dialogue, has shared a picture from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Sharing a photo of his meeting with PM Modi on social media, he said: “An honour to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and a firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir”

Pietersen was invited as a guest at the three-day Raisina Dialogue event in India, organised by the Ministry of External affairs.

“So extremely excited to be going to India next week to share the stage at the below geo-political conference. An honour to be invited! Travelling to India is always something that excites me!” he tweeted after getting an invitation to the three-day event.

Pieterson had met Home Minister Amit Shah at the home minister’s residence in Delhi o Thursday and also shared a picture from his meeting on social media.

“Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @AmitShah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you!” he tweeted.

The 42-year-old ex-England batter has often expressed his love for India, posting tweets in Hindi to win the hearts of his fans.

Pietersen had an illustrious cricket career in which he played 104 Test matches, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 8181 runs in Tests with 4440 runs and 1176 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. He also played 36 matches in IPL, scoring 1001 runs.

Apart from his cricketing heroics, the former English cricketer is a wildlife conservationist and is working on a project in Africa to save the Rhinos.

20230303-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I don’t think he should be replaced, says Inzamam backing Babar...

    IPL 2022: Hardik, Ferguson lead Gujarat to 37-run win over Rajasthan...

    Harshal Patel reveals the struggles he had to go through working...

    Finally, Test cricket returns to Wankhede and Mumbai is loving it