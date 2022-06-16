Academy award winning actor Kevin Spacey will soon appear in a British court on Thursday for the sexual assault allegations against him charged by London Police a few days ago.

Kevin Spacey has been accused on five counts: out of this four are counts of sexual assault and one charge is forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without prior consent. The court prosecutors allege that Spacey forced a man to have oral sex with him.

As per the police these allegations have occurred between March 2005 and April 2013. Of these four incidents have happened in London and one is said to have taken place in Gloucestershire, West England.

The men involved in these cases involve men in their 40s (one man) and 30s (two men). The first hearing in this case will be at the London’s Westminster Magistrates Court.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said, “We expect him to appear in person.”

Kevin Spacey was a big part of Hollywood and has worked in acclaimed movies and TV shows but he has nearly disappeared from the limelight in the last few years since the news of his sexual misconduct broke out.

As a result, he was fired from the popular TV show, ‘House of Cards’ and also removed from the film, ‘All the Money in the World’.

One of the charges of oral sex implies that the case will be sent to a higher court for a trial. Kevin Spacey, 62, has won an Oscar for Best Actor for the movie, ‘American Beauty’ and he has also won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the iconic movie, ‘The Usual Suspects’.

Spacey has denied all charges of misconduct. However, if he is found guilty of the sexual assault charges, he could be facing a six-month prison sentence or an unlimited amount as fine. However, the charge of forcing oral sex carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Kevin Spacey has been a resident of London between 2004 and 2015 when he took on the role of artistic director for London’s Old Vic Theatre.