The thriller ‘Peter Five Eight’, which stars Kevin Spacey, will be heading to Cannes film market as it has been picked up by VMI International for a worldwide release.

The film, directed by Michael Zaiko Hall, also stars Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Weber, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, the film follows Sam played by Jandreau, a seemingly poised and glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain community who is revealed to be an unhinged and troubled alcoholic with a dark secret. Spacey will play “a charismatic” stranger who arrives out of the blue at the behest of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr Lock.

‘Deadline’ further states that the film’s marketing tagline is “The Guilty Always Pay The Price”. Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner and star of ‘House Of Cards’, is also in the market with historical drama ‘1242 – Gateway To The West’, on sale with Australian outfit Galloping Entertainment.

These two films are among the first Spacey projects to be on sale in the market since multiple people accused the actor of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017.

The only other project Spacey is known to have taken part in in recent years is Franco Nero-directed drama ‘The Man Who Drew God’, which will also be on sale on the Croisette via OneTwoThree Media.

There will be no shortage of actors and directors tinged with controversy in the Cannes market this year. There are also new films starring or directed by Roman Polanski, Luc Besson, Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin and James Franco.

20220514-131016