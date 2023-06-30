The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of valley-based civil society organisation (CSO) of the Meitei community, on Friday strongly opposed any imposition of President’s Rule in the violence-hit state.

The influential COCOMI, which earlier in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, complained against the central paramilitary forces’ “inactive” and “biased” actions in Manipur, said that President’s Rule would not be accepted in any form.

“People of Manipur do not accept any form of anti-democratic policy. All issues and problems we are facing today must be resolved under the responsibility of the popular elected government,” the CSO said in a letter to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Ahead of the announcement of Manipur Chief Minister that he would not resign at this “crucial juncture”, the COCOMI letter said that this is indeed very disturbing and the situation seems to be running out of hand due to certain fringe elements and vested interest groups who are actively creating a proxy movement among the general public and developing into a mob situation without any clear purpose and objective.

“We must also acknowledge that, the majority group of Manipur is still waiting for an amicable solution under the responsibility of a people’s elected government, and that is what we are waiting and coordinating with every stake holders, local bodies, groups in all aspects to resolve the current turmoil sooner than later.”

The COCOMI urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to resolve and to take some clear actions against the illegal immigrants and Kuki narco-terrorist aggression in Manipur. The proposed all party meeting must also resolve to uproot all forms of narco-terrorist activities from the territory of Manipur, it said.

COCOMI Coordinator Jeetendra Ningomba in his letter said that the present crisis should not be further worsened by running away from responsibility, instead of that, we should rather work out to generate a united force to face all form of eventualities asserted by Kuki narco-terrorist aggression.

Earlier the women protesters, who gathered in thousands in front of the Nupi Lal Complex near the Chief Minister’s official bungalow, expressed their concerns over the state of affairs in Manipur, and stressed that Biren Singh should take the responsibility of restoring peace in Manipur instead of resigning.

They called upon him to actively initiate measures to address the current situation.

