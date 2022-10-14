INDIA

Key meeting on Gujarat polls being held at PM’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

With the schedule of of the Gujarat Assembly elections likely to be announced soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders from the state, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to take stock of the party’s preparations.

BJP state President C.R. Patil was also present at the ongoing meeting, where, according to sources, the agenda was the forthcoming elections to the 182-member Assembly. It is expected that the Election Commission, which announced elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on November 12, is likely to announce the dates for Gujarat after Diwali (October 24).

With the BJP setting a target of crossing 150 seats, the nature of the campaign, of the rallies etc was discussed at length while the issue of how many events the Prime Minister will participate in, which Union Ministers will be drafted for poll management, as well the strategy to counter the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to emerge as a major force in the state, were also expected to figure.

20221014-222404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPCC distributes final draft on pathways to tackle climate change

    Pfizer, Moderna refuse to sell vax directly to Delhi: Sisodia

    Kerala reports 35,636 Covid cases, active caseload 3,23,828

    Indian-origin UK minister visits India for climate talks