Key MNF leader set to join BJP in Mizoram

Months before of the Assembly elections in Mizoram, K. Beichhua, a senior Mizo National Front (MNF) leader who quit ministerial post last year, is all set to the BJP soon.

The senior MNF leader belonging to the Mara tribal community said on Saturday that he will join the BJP after the announcement of the election schedule for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly.

Beichhua was elected from the Siaha Assembly constituency as an MNF nominee for two consecutive terms since 2013.

State BJP spokesman Johny Lalthanpuia also confirmed that the MNF leader will join the party and contest the polls from Siaha in south Mizoram as a BJP nominee.

Political observers feel that Beichhua joining the BJP will strengthen the saffron party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Currently, BJP has one member in the Mizoram Assembly. Notably, the BJP recently put up an impressive performance in the elections to the Village Councils (VCs) under the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) by winning majority seats in 41 of the 99 VCs.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the Assembly poll dates in September or early October.

The MNF has 28 members in the 40-member House, while the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has six, Congress five and while the BJP has one member.

