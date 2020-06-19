Key shooter in Chandigarh firing case held

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) Punjab Police on Friday arrested an Amritsar resident, who is said to be the key shooter involved in the firing at the Chandigarh residence of liquor baron Arvind Singla on May 31, and his associate.

Nitin Nahar was apprehended from his hometown along with Bikramjit Singh, who had provided him with a hideout.

The arrests came during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team of Amritsar (Rural) Police and Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU), said a police spokesperson.

Initial investigations had revealed that Nitin was a close associate of gangster Bobby Malhotra lodged in Ferozepur Jail, and further associated with the Lawrance Bishnoi gang who had ordered the attack at the Sector 33 house of Singla.

The arrested accused have disclosed that they had been tasked to carry out such incidents in Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan also by Lawrance Bishnoi.

–IANS

vg/tsb