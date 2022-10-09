After the resounding success of their new release ‘Kantara’, the makers of ‘KGF’, Hombale Films are getting ready to produce their next project, ‘Dhoomam’ starring Fahadh Faasil and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali.

The production house Hombale Films took to their twitter handle to share the muhurat shots of their new movie.

Speaking at the muhurat, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said: “We are delighted with our association with Fahadh and Aparna. Dhoomam has a unique storyline which is different from all the genres of traditional cinema.

Director Pawan Kumar has worked on the script for several months and we believe this is going to cause frenzy among the fans. We are very excited for this upcoming movie with a solid cast and crew by our side’.

‘Dhoomam’, is to be directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for his unique storytelling and for helming acclaimed films like ‘Lucia’ and ‘U Turn’.

‘Dhoomam’, a thriller, will be released in 4 languages including Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The film marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam film industry, after the grand announcement of ‘Tyson’ earlier.

Apart from Fahadh and Aparna, the movie stars Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, Nandhu in the pivotal roles. The music for the movie will be given by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. National award winners Anees Nadodi (Production Design) and Poornima Ramaswamy (Costume Design) have also been roped in for the interesting project.

Last month, the filmmakers had released an intense poster, revealing the title of the movie. It was captioned: “What you sow, so shall you reap”.

According to the makers, the film promises to be a racy fast paced thriller with an intensive plot. The movie is set for a summer release and will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Kerala.

The production house has already produced 2 cult classics this year with ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and their latest release ‘Kantara’.

Their other mega project ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas is due for a release in September 2023.

