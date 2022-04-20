‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was highly anticipated and excitement and expectations from the movie was sky high. The first instalment of the movie, ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ released in December 2018 and it was clear that the movie will have a sequel.

However, it took more than 3 years before fans could watch the much-awaited sequel on the big screen. Despite the wait, the movie did not disappoint and is raking in fantastic reviews.

The movie opened to a full house opening weekend and even during the week, the ticket sales are going strong. Those who have watched the movie cannot stop raving about the story, the action, the entertainment and in particular the performance of the lead actor, Yash.

If there is a complaint against the movie, it is that the film seems to be unusually loud. While movie goers naturally expect big screen movies to be at a louder volume than what they watch at home, apparently, the sounds in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ are magnified more with some movie goers stating that this may be the loudest movie they have seen.

Since the complaint was received by several exhibitors across the country, the makers have decided to send revised prints of the movie to screens where hopefully the audiences will not face any sound issues.

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and was quoted as saying, “The sound is unusually loud in ‘KGF – Chapter 2’. A few exhibitors adjusted the volume on their own but couldn’t lower it much as then, the dialogues would become difficult to comprehend. There were reports of angry moviegoers complaining to the duty managers about the high decibels. The KGF – Chapter 2 makers, obviously, don’t want viewers to have an uncomfortable time. Hence, when a barrage of complaints was reported, they decided to rectify the problem immediately.”

The source further added, “The new prints have been dispatched. The theatres are now playing the new version. Now, they are confident that no one will complain about the sound and that everyone will be able to enjoy the film to the fullest.”

In the meanwhile, an exhibitor said that in their screen they did not get complaints about the loud volume but viewers said that in the Atmos screen the sounds were nor revolving across the theatres well and when the movie was playing, for just a second, the screen goes blank. As per the exhibitor, the new prints should resolve these issues.