ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer clocks 109 million-plus views in less than a day

NewsWire
0
0

The theatrical trailer of Kannada’s most hyped movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is currently trending all over social media.

It is reported that the trailer of Yash- starrer has created a record by becoming the highest ever viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours crossing 109 million-plus views across five languages.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers proudly mentioned, “Records.. Records.. Records..(imitating the dialogue from trailer) Rocky don’t like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2”.

While the audience, especially fans of Rocking Star Yash all over are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action, and unpredictable direction by Prashanth Neel, the trailer has amplified the buzz around its release.

Bollywood’s veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles, ‘KGF- Chapter 2’ will hit the screens on April 14.

‘KGF- Chapter 2’ will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, while it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

20220329-134205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Utttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan wins ‘Indian Idol 12’

    15 yrs of ‘Dhoom 2’: Vijay Krishna Acharya recalls his favourite...

    Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ to now release on Dec 31

    Krishna Kotian talks about exploring the craft of acting in 2nd...