ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer promises mind-blowing action, peppy soundtrack

NewsWire
0
0

The much-awaited trailer launch of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ on Sunday turned out to be a star-studded event with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon participating in the gala.

Fans of the film’s lead actor Yash at once took to social media to approve of the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction in which the sequel is headed.

Performances by ‘Rocking Star’ Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have also raised audience expectations from the Kannada period action drama, which is being dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, and released nationally on April 14.

With a combination of a fast-paced narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, ‘Chapter 1’ set new milestones following its 2018 release, earning Rs 250 crore — a record for a Kannada film. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to the cast, ‘Chapter 2’ is expected to surpass the records set by ‘Chapter 1’.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films has a busy calendar for the next two years. Its upcoming releases include ‘Salaar’, starring Telugu star Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

20220327-202005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rasika Dugal dedicates post to ‘Out Of Love 2’ cast

    Karan Johar brands Raqesh Bapat as ‘sexist’ on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Chandan Roy Sanyal says he was sure he would be judged...

    Debina Bonnerjee urges all to donate plasma