‘KGF’ maker shares ‘Chapter 3’ update, hints another hero could play Rocky Bhai

The owner of Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur has shared information regarding ‘KGF Chapter 3’, the next part of the superhit KGF Series.

Talking about his plans, Vijay Kiragandur has stated that the ‘KGF Chapter 3’ project will kick off in 2025 and release only after 2026. The pre-production work for the sequel has not begun yet, he stated.

Interestingly, Vijay Kiragandur has said that as the James Bond movies have different heroes, KGF sequels will also have different heroes. “There will be five sequels to the KGF series, the heroes will keep changing,” he added.

Sources explain that Prashanth Neel, the director of the movie is busy with ‘Salaar’ presently and he would take up a movie starring Jr NTR later. Only after that, ‘KGF Chapter 3’ work would begin.

Sources also state that there is a connection between ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar’. They also reveal that ‘Rocking Star’ Yash will also be seen in the movie.

