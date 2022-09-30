ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KGF’ makers announce ‘Dhoomam’ starring Fahad Faasil

NewsWire
0
0

Remember the Yash-starrer blockbuster ‘KGF’? The makers of the film are putting the production machinery into action with their new film ‘Dhoomam’. It stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The first look of the film’s title was unveiled on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Film, said: “‘Dhoomam’ is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together.”

The film will be written and directed by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’, and will also star actress Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The cameras are set to roll from October 9.

The film is slated to be released in the summer of 2023 in 4 Indian languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

20220930-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mani Ratnam hospitalised, Covid suspected

    This was Sara Ali Khan’s response when asked if she “missed”...

    ‘Jango’: A Tamil film with a Turkish word for a title!

    Sukriti Kakar: Single tracks aren’t the future, they are the present