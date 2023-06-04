ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KGF’ makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b’day

NewsWire
0
0

Hombale films, the production house behind ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, described its leading director Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday and described him as a “madman” who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcend borders.

Best known for helming the ‘KGF’ franchise, Prashanth Neel is now in the thick of ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas in the lead role. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

A statement issued by the company said: “A madman transformed his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders. Narratives presented in ways that hadn’t yet been seen. To one such madman, we wish a very happy birthday.”

In this day and age, the statement pointed out, Prashanth Neel and S.S. Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan-India content creators.

‘Saalar’, incidentally, is being billed as one of the biggest films of 2023, mounted a budget reported to be Rs 400 crore.

The team and technicians of ‘KGF’ are also behind ‘Salaar’, so expectations are very high about the film, which is scheduled to be released on September 28.

20230604-195605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Paw-pular’: Priyanka Chopra enjoys the day with her fur friends at...

    Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before ‘Naatu Naatu’ shoot

    IANS Review: Brilliance of father Vikram, son Dhruv Vikram makes ‘Mahaan’...

    Actor Raghav Tiwari recalls his modelling days