ENTERTAINMENT

‘KGF’ makers Hombale Films mark Malayalam debut with Prithviraj Sukumaran

NewsWire
0
16

The production house behind the immensely successful ‘KGF’ series Hombale Films has announced its entry into the Malayalam film industry with Mollywood stalwart Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

‘Tyson’, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films is going to be an action-packed socio thriller to be directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy.

As per sources, the movie will include top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon.

Set in contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following ‘Empuraan’, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. ‘Lucifer’ was also a mega hit directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

‘Tyson’ is touted to be one of the biggest ever from Kerala. The movie is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in all four south Indian languages and Hindi.

This landmark project will also mark the Malayalam debut of Hombale Films in the Mollywood industry. Hombale Films have time and again displayed their zeal for musical documentation. ‘Tyson’ too appears to be on the same pedestal.

Hombale Films have taken the industry by storm with Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ and have scaled up Kannada film industry to a pan-India player.

The Bengaluru-based production house has been on a roll since the successful run of ‘KGF 2’ worldwide. Post the KGF release, they’ve made six mega movie announcements in the span of one month.

20220610-185602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia is excited about ‘November Story’

    This is not my film, but our film: Priyadarshan on ‘Marakkar…’

    Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Salute’ garners a million views

    I don’t have a fancy wardrobe, says actress Kaniha to her...