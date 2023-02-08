INDIALIFESTYLE

KGMU gets A+ in NAAC rating

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here bagged the A+ rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This is an improvement from 2017, when KGMU was given the ‘A’ rating.

KGMU spokesman Sudhir Singh said: “The results of NAAC inspection, which was conducted between February 2 and 5, were declared on Tuesday. We were given A+ rating.”

This year, the medical university scored high on cleanliness and waste disposal parameters.

However, on certain other parameters, KGMU could score expected marks.

“The rating has improved. We can do even better,” said a senior faculty member.

Incidentally, Lucknow University was given the A++ NAAC rating after inspection in July 2022. Similarly, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur, also received A++ rating in January this year.

NAAC ranking is given on the basis of documents regarding services being provided on campus, research work, and the inspection.

According to KGMU faculty members, they may have got relatively low score in documentation.

NAAC rating helps institutions find out its strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities through a review process. Better rating helps in international collaboration.

KGMU is one of the biggest medical teaching and patient care centre in the country and has over 4,500 beds for patients in more than 75 departments.

