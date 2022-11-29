HEALTHINDIA

KGMU gets comprehensive sleep apena centre

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has launched a Comprehensive Sleep Apnea Centre in the respiratory critical care department to treat patients suffering from various sleep ailments.

This centre will provide solutions to all sleep related disorders under one roof.

A team of doctors from the dental faculty and respiratory critical care department has been deployed while five polysomnography systems have also been installed in the department.

The centre will also have experts from neology, physiology, dental, ENT and other departments for a coordinated effort to give relief to patients.

Prof Ved Prakash, head of respiratory critical care department, KGMU, said fragmented sleep patterns and difficulty in sleep give birth to three metabolic conditions– hypertension, diabetes and obesity that result in respiratory and heart issues.

“Around 30 per cent people suffer from some sleep disorder and these are growing rapidly in adults due to sedentary lifestyle and increased sleeping time. So, to combat the issue, we have established this centre, where not only patients will be treated but research work will also be conducted simultaneously,” he said.

“This is a comprehensive centre for all types of sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). There are several sleep centres in the country but they are working on only a few types of sleep related ailments. We will provide solutions for all types of sleep related disorders,” said Prof Ved Prakash.

In the centre, polysomnography systems will be used to monitor sleep patterns, oxygen levels, breathing rate, airflow, as well as heart rate and other vitals. Thereafter, analysis of all these factors will be done.

“After studying the patterns, it will be decided whether patients need an oral device or respiratory medical intervention. If a patient needs an oral device, dental doctors will treat them otherwise respiratory critical care will handle the case,’ he added.

“If drivers, mechanics or those who operate heavy machinery have sleeping disorders, there is a strong possibility of accidents because of attention deficit, dizziness and lethargy,” he said.

20221129-090003

