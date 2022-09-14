King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has finalised a proposal to set up a 500-bed emergency facility under Trauma Centre Phase II project.

The new facility is expected to ease the burden on the existing 150-bed Trauma Centre that treats 450-500 emergency patients daily.

According to an official spokesman, the proposed centre will be an expansion of the existing facilities with more diagnostic labs and OTs. It will be able to provide better and timely treatment to emergency patients coming from all over the state.

The proposal, approved by the executive council, will now be sent to the government for further action.

According to the draft of the new facility, it will be established after demolishing the old nursing hostel.

It will have seven storeys apart from two-storey basement for parking and diagnostic labs and other amenities.

In the front portion of the ground floor, there will be 80-bed facilities along with a radio diagnostic centre. The first floor will have a 60-bed ward with at least 12 OTs. The third floor will have 80 beds for trauma surgery patients followed by the fourth floor with 60 beds for orthopaedic patients.

The fifth floor will have 40-bed ICU and 20 HDU beds, while the sixth floor will have super speciality facilities such as plastic surgery, vascular surgery, ophthalmology, destitute ward and ENT among others.

Office lounge, seminar centre and house stores will be established on the seventh floor.

KGMU vice chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Prof Bipin Puri said, “The proposed Phase II will have complete pathological and radiological facilities under one roof while emergency services to seriously ill old patients will continue in the old building of Trauma Centre Phase-I.”

The work will start soon after the government’s nod, he added.

