An inquiry has been ordered into the death of a pregnant doctor in Queen Mary’s Hospital which is an affiliate of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The family of the deceased doctor lodged a police complaint following her death.

The doctor had been admitted to the for pregnancy-related issues.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU, said: “A high-level probe will investigate the allegations of the family. Anyone found guilty, will not be spared.”

According to the complaint given to the Chowk police, the pregnant doctor, a resident of Lucknow’s Babuganj area, was admitted to the Queen Mary’s Hospital on September 20.

Surya Kumar, the father of the deceased, said in his police complaint: “On September 24, in the afternoon, we noticed the condition of my daughter, Dr Sneha Singh, deteriorating and we immediately rushed to the doctors on duty but they only ignored our concern. Child birth took place the next morning and the doctors informed us that the child was stillborn.”

When we returned after the last rites of the child, we were informed that the mother too had passed away, said the complainant.

He has named the doctors allegedly responsible for the incident.

The complainant blamed the ignorance of doctors on duty as the reason for the death and alleged that the entire treatment was run by junior doctors.

Based on the police complaint, the KGMU has decided to set up a high-level committee.

“The committee will review charges and find out if the medical team was at fault or if they ignored any warning signs,” said Dr Singh.

