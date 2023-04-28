HEALTHINDIA

A team of palliative care experts, from the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will soon start home visits for terminally ill patients in the state capital.

Prof Sarita Singh, senior faculty member, department of anaesthesia, said, “We are working to form teams from among paramedical and nursing students/staff which can visit houses of terminally ill patients and explain to the family about taking care and dealing with emergency situations, including the time of death.”

“Breaking bad news has a way so that it is accepted by patients. A medical staff member needs to understand the manner in which such news is to be broken so that the patient does not go into depression but accepts it gradually,” said another faculty member.

Prof GP Singh, head of department, anaesthesia, said, “Once formed, the teams will remain in touch with family members of a terminally ill patient. They shall visit and guide the family over the telephone in an emergency.”

It is palliative care that gives quality to life at the end stage. There are life-limiting diseases that patients suffer from, and many times, they are sent home by hospitals. In such a situation, proper care gives life quality,” said Prof Sarita Singh.

