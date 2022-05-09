Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that as part of the promotion of Khadi and Village Industries, products of these industries would be made available in 107 para-military canteens. Noting that he is very happy that para-military forces personnel will get these products in all canteens soon, Shah said the Khadi Village Industries Board not only works for rural development but also provides employment to the unemployed.

Addressing a gathering in western Assam’s Tamulpur, he said that the solution to the unemployment problem lies in the activities of the Khadi Village Industries Board. “I am happy that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the turnover of the Khadi Village Industries Board has increased by about 250 per cent and its total turnover has crossed by Rs one lakh crore. If the KVIB generates a turnover of Rs one lakh crore, then crores of people will get employment,” he pointed out.

The Minister said that Bodoland and Assam are very suitable areas for the Honey Mission. “Keeping this in mind, the KVIB should try to increase the income of Bodo farmers by connecting them with the Honey Mission. Bodoland is very suitable in many fields including the honey mission, agarbatti manufacturing, agro based processing units, paper industry, footwear design, wood and furniture,” he added.

Shah said that if the KVIB takes Bodoland under a mission, then Bodo youth, who have been troubled by bloodshed for a long time, would get employment.

He said that Khadi is a mantra to fulfil the Swadeshi mantra given by Gandhi ji and the dreams of a self-reliant India of Shri Narendra Modi.

Shah arrived in Guwahati late on Sunday night and will attend at least eight different events on Monday and Tuesday.

Accompanied by BSF officials he earlier reviewed the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border in the Mankachar sector of western Assam and interacted with senior BSF officials.

He also interacted with the villagers, who had gathered in the area in large numbers.

