Khagaria bridge collapse: Body of missing guard found after 10 days

Ten days after the Khagaria bridge collapse, an SDRF team managed to recover the dead body of guard Vibhash Kumar from Diyara of Kauwakol block in Nawada district on Tuesday, officials said.

Deployed on pillar number 10 of Aguwani Ghat bridge, which collapsed on June 4, Vibhash Kumar was found missing since then.

An SDRF official said that Kumar died in the bridge collapse and his body was swept away by the water currents.

“We have informed the family members of the victim. They have identified him. The dead body was sent for post-mortem examination,” the official said.

The four-lane road bridge between Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria and Sultanganj in Bhagalpur collapsed on June 4 – for the second time in the last 14 months. Last time, it was collapsed on April 30 last year.

The contract for the construction of the bridge was given to S.P. Singla Construction Pvt Ltd. The Bihar government has served notice to the company.

