INDIA

Khalistan posters appear at Himachal Assembly campus

NewsWire
0
1

Posters of Khalistan on Sunday surfaced at the main entrance of the state legislative Assembly campus in this Himachal Pradesh town, home to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the police said.

The posters, written in Punjabi, surfaced in the morning. Also the wall near the gate was inscribed with the word Khalistan, a separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state.

Dharamsala is some 250 km from the state capital.

The police said investigations were on and also asked the locals not to feel threatened by the posters.

“It is an act by some mischievous elements carried out in the night,” a senior police official told IANS.

The legislative Assembly in Dharamsala has been hosting the winter session annually outside the state capital since 2005.

20220508-103027

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC fines petitioner Rs 50K for filing PIL with ‘intention of...

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC takes suo moto cognizance, to hear case...

    Require 3 cr doses of children’s Covid vaccine: K’taka Minister

    Rahul’s Twitter follower count was guided by external forces: Cong